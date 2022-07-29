Does my car have a recall? Chrysler, Audi, BMW among vehicle recalls this week

Cars

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 21 through 28, including an Chrysler recall involving 52,340 units and a Audi recall involving 49,443 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans. The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats may be inadequate to properly restrain the occupants during a crash. 2,584 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Audi Q8, and 2020-2021 Audi Q7 vehicles. A component inside the fuel pump may break, causing the fuel pump to fail. 49,443 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022 X3 xDrive30i vehicles. The high-pressure fuel rail may crack and result in a fuel leak within the engine compartment. Two units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, 2022 i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles equipped with hybrid electric powertrains. While in Valet Parking Mode, the Central Information Display (CID) may not display critical safety information, such as warning messages and/or warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Control and Displays." 6,930 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors (GM) has decided that certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra vehicles equipped with an accessory sport bar. The accessory sport bar contains a high-mounted brake light that may not function. In addition, it may block the vehicle's existing high-mounted brake light. As such, these vehicles may fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment." 242 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems." 52,340 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

GMC

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2022-23 Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport & Range Rover Velar vehicles. The driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners may be damaged, which can cause the seat belts to not properly restrain occupants. 4,927 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2022 AMG EQS53, EQS580, EQS450, 2021 S500, S580, and Maybach S580 vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error in the MBUX multimedia system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 8,530 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLC350E4 vehicles. The transmission wiring harness may be routed improperly, allowing it to chafe against the front drive shaft, which can cause loss of drive power. 1,168 units are affected. Read more

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 vehicles. The generator wiring harness may be incorrectly connected to the electric power steering, which can result in an electrical surge. Two units are affected. Read more

Subaru

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped. 182 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. Incorrect programming of the parking-assist electronic control unit (ECU) software, may cause the front camera image to appear on the multimedia display instead of the rear camera image when the shifter is placed into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 31,428 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Golf GTI, Jetta GLI, Jetta NF, Arteon FL, Tiguan LWB, 2022 Taos, Jetta PA, Tiguan PA, 2021-2022 Atlas Cross Sport, and Atlas FL vehicles. The manufacturing process of the eMMC memory module in the infotainment system may cause the rearview camera image not to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 43,091 units are affected. Read more

Other

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2022 Jaguar F-Type, F-Pace, and XF vehicles. The driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners may be damaged, which can cause the seat belts to not properly restrain occupants. 176 units are affected. Read more

