Does CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use CareTech Holdings PLC’s (LON:CTH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. CareTech Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 23.1, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £23.1 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for CareTech Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CareTech Holdings:

P/E of 23.1 = £3.25 ÷ £0.14 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

CareTech Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 45% last year. And EPS is down 13% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does CareTech Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that CareTech Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (26) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

AIM:CTH PE PEG Gauge January 4th 19 More

CareTech Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with CareTech Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting CareTech Holdings’s P/E?

CareTech Holdings has net debt worth 39% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On CareTech Holdings’s P/E Ratio

CareTech Holdings’s P/E is 23.1 which is above average (14.9) in the GB market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.