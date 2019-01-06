Does Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Carlo Gavazzi Holding should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SWX:GAV Historical Dividend Yield January 6th 19 More

How does Carlo Gavazzi Holding fare?

Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 95%, meaning the dividend is not sufficiently covered by its earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect GAV’s payout to fall into a more sustainable range of 85% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 5.9%.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Although GAV’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Carlo Gavazzi Holding has a yield of 4.9%, which is high for Electrical stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Carlo Gavazzi Holding as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three important factors you should further research:

