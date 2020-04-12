How Does Carraro's (BIT:CARR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Carraro (BIT:CARR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 31% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 44% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Carraro's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Carraro's P/E of 10.20 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Carraro has a lower P/E than the average (13.6) in the machinery industry classification.

Carraro's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Carraro earnings growth of 12% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Carraro's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 115% of Carraro's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Carraro's P/E Ratio

Carraro trades on a P/E ratio of 10.2, which is below the IT market average of 13.5. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Carraro recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.3 to 10.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.