How Does Carr's Group's (LON:CARR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Carr's Group (LON:CARR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 32% in the last month alone, although it is still down 18% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 13% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Carr's Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.11 that sentiment around Carr's Group isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Carr's Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.2) in the food industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Carr's Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Carr's Group earnings growth of 13% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 10% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Carr's Group's Balance Sheet

Carr's Group has net debt worth 21% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Carr's Group's P/E Ratio

Carr's Group trades on a P/E ratio of 9.1, which is below the GB market average of 13.3. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Carr's Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.9 back then to 9.1 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.