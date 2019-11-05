Does Castings P.L.C.'s (LON:CGS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Adam Vicary became the CEO of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) in 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Adam Vicary's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Castings P.L.C. has a market cap of UK£167m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£357k for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£277k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£77m to UK£310m, we found the median CEO total compensation was UK£513k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Castings has changed over time.

Is Castings P.L.C. Growing?

Over the last three years Castings P.L.C. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 17% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 13% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Castings P.L.C. Been A Good Investment?

Castings P.L.C. has generated a total shareholder return of 5.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

It looks like Castings P.L.C. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Adam Vicary is remunerated more modestly than is a normal at similar sized companies. But the business isn't growing earnings per share, and the returns to shareholders haven't been wonderful. So while shareholders shouldn't be overly concerned about CEO compensation, we suspect most would prefer see improved performance, before increasing pay. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Castings (free visualization of insider trades).

