Does CCID Consulting Company Limited (HKG:8235) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, CCID Consulting Company Limited (HKG:8235) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 8.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether CCID Consulting should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does CCID Consulting pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 24% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, CCID Consulting has a yield of 8.7%, which is high for IT stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank CCID Consulting as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should further research:

