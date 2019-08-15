Does CdR Advance Capital S.p.A.'s (BIT:CDR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how CdR Advance Capital S.p.A.'s (BIT:CDR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, CdR Advance Capital has a P/E ratio of 5.54. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €5.54 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CdR Advance Capital:

P/E of 5.54 = €0.52 ÷ €0.094 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does CdR Advance Capital Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.1) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than CdR Advance Capital's P/E.

CdR Advance Capital's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with CdR Advance Capital, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

In the last year, CdR Advance Capital grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 140% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 43% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down -43% per year over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does CdR Advance Capital's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 107% of CdR Advance Capital's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On CdR Advance Capital's P/E Ratio

CdR Advance Capital trades on a P/E ratio of 5.5, which is below the IT market average of 15.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.