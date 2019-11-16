How Does Celebrity Fashions's (NSE:CELEBRITY) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Celebrity Fashions (NSE:CELEBRITY) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 42% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 18% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 32% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Celebrity Fashions's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Celebrity Fashions's P/E of 1.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the luxury industry is higher than Celebrity Fashions's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Celebrity Fashions shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Celebrity Fashions, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

It's nice to see that Celebrity Fashions grew EPS by a stonking 50% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.5%, annually, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Celebrity Fashions's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Celebrity Fashions's net debt is considerable, at 182% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Celebrity Fashions's P/E Ratio

Celebrity Fashions trades on a P/E ratio of 2.0, which is below the IN market average of 13.2. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Celebrity Fashions's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 1.4 to 2.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.