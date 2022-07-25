What Does Celsius Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CELH) Share Price Indicate?

While Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Celsius Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Celsius Holdings?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 26%, trading at US$80.03 compared to my intrinsic value of $63.61. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Celsius Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Celsius Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Celsius Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CELH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CELH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CELH for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CELH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Celsius Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Celsius Holdings (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

