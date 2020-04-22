Does Cemat A/S (CPH:CEMAT) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at Cemat A/S (CPH:CEMAT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cemat:

0.043 = ø6.4m ÷ (ø154m - ø6.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Cemat has an ROCE of 4.3%.

Does Cemat Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Cemat's ROCE is around the 5.0% average reported by the Integrated Utilities industry. Separate from how Cemat stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Cemat delivered an ROCE of 4.3%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cemat's past growth compares to other companies.

CPSE:CEMAT Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Cemat? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Cemat's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cemat has total assets of ø154m and current liabilities of ø6.3m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 4.1% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Cemat's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

The Bottom Line On Cemat's ROCE

If performance improves, then Cemat may be an OK investment, especially at the right valuation.