Does Central Garden & Pet Company’s (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2016 George Roeth was appointed CEO of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Central Garden & Pet

How Does George Roeth’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Central Garden & Pet Company is worth US$2.1b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$2.4m. (This is based on the year to 2018). That’s below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$821k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and the median CEO compensation was US$3.5m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that George Roeth takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Central Garden & Pet, below.

NASDAQGS:CENT CEO Compensation January 27th 19 More

Is Central Garden & Pet Company Growing?

Central Garden & Pet Company has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 45% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.9%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Central Garden & Pet Company Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Central Garden & Pet Company for providing a total return of 193% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Central Garden & Pet Company is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that George Roeth deserves a raise!

It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Central Garden & Pet shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



