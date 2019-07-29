How Does Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

Anyone researching Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does CENTURYTEX's beta value mean to investors?

With a beta of 0.95, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of Century Textiles and Industries has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Century Textiles and Industries's revenue and earnings in the image below.

NSEI:CENTURYTEX Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

How does CENTURYTEX's size impact its beta?

Century Textiles and Industries is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of ₹102b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It takes less capital to move the share price of small companies, and they are also more impacted by company specific events, so it's a bit of a surprise that the beta is so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

It is probable that there is a link between the share price of Century Textiles and Industries and the broader market, since it has a beta value quite close to one. However, long term investors are generally well served by looking past market volatility and focussing on the underlying development of the business. If that's your game, metrics such as revenue, earnings and cash flow will be more useful. In order to fully understand whether CENTURYTEX is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Century Textiles and Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

