What Does Cerecor Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CERC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It?

While small-cap stocks, such as Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) with its market cap of US$191m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Given that CERC is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. We'll look at some basic checks that can form a snapshot the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, these checks don't give you a full picture, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into CERC here.

Does CERC Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

CERC has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$15m to US$17m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, CERC's cash and short-term investments stands at US$16m , ready to be used for running the business. Its negative operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn't be useful. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of CERC’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does CERC’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$28m, it appears that the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$27m, with a current ratio of 0.95x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities.

NasdaqCM:CERC Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

Can CERC service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 66% of equity, CERC may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. But since CERC is presently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although CERC’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how CERC has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Cerecor to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

