What does Chalice Gold Mines Limited’s (ASX:CHN) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While CHN has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Does CHN’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. The lack of debt on CHN’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if CHN is a high-growth company. CHN delivered a strikingly high revenue growth of 78% over the past year. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does CHN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Chalice Gold Mines has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of AU$1.0m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 40.8x. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for CHN to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, its financial position may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure CHN has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Chalice Gold Mines to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

