Does Charter Hall Group's (ASX:CHC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

David Harrison became the CEO of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) in 2004. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does David Harrison's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Charter Hall Group has a market capitalization of AU$3.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$4.5m over the year to June 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$1.4m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$1.6b to AU$5.1b. The median total CEO compensation was AU$2.9m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 45% of total compensation represents salary and 55% is other remuneration. Readers will want to know that Charter Hall Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

Thus we can conclude that David Harrison receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Charter Hall Group. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Charter Hall Group, below.

Is Charter Hall Group Growing?

On average over the last three years, Charter Hall Group has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 8.3% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 79%.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Charter Hall Group Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Charter Hall Group for providing a total return of 56% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Charter Hall Group, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there's no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. As a result of the juicy return to investors, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. On another note, Charter Hall Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.