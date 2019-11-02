How Does ChemoMetec's (CPH:CHEMM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

The ChemoMetec (CPH:CHEMM) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 36%. That's tops off a massive gain of 228% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does ChemoMetec's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 72.50 that there is some investor optimism about ChemoMetec. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (40.8) for companies in the life sciences industry is lower than ChemoMetec's P/E.

That means that the market expects ChemoMetec will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, ChemoMetec grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 129% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 110% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting ChemoMetec's P/E?

Since ChemoMetec holds net cash of ø80m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On ChemoMetec's P/E Ratio

ChemoMetec's P/E is 72.5 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect ChemoMetec to have a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about ChemoMetec over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 53.5 back then to 72.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.