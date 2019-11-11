Does Chen Hsong Holdings (HKG:57) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (HKG:57) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Chen Hsong Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Chen Hsong Holdings had HK$73.9m of debt, an increase on HK$24.8m, over one year. But it also has HK$699.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$625.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Chen Hsong Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chen Hsong Holdings had liabilities of HK$610.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$75.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$699.6m and HK$949.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$962.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Chen Hsong Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, Chen Hsong Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Chen Hsong Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 99% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Chen Hsong Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Chen Hsong Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Chen Hsong Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.