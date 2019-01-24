Does Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (HKG:57) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (HKG:57) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.6%. Does Chen Hsong Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

View our latest analysis for Chen Hsong Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

SEHK:57 Historical Dividend Yield January 24th 19 More

How does Chen Hsong Holdings fare?

Chen Hsong Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 90%, which means that the dividend is not well-covered by its earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Dividend payments from Chen Hsong Holdings have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Compared to its peers, Chen Hsong Holdings has a yield of 3.6%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Chen Hsong Holdings for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 57’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 57’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 57’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



