Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Chesapeake Energy's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Chesapeake Energy had US$9.70b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Chesapeake Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chesapeake Energy had liabilities of US$2.22b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.1b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.00m as well as receivables valued at US$1.02b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$11.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$2.59b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Chesapeake Energy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Chesapeake Energy has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Chesapeake Energy actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 335%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chesapeake Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.