Does Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon have a chance to play in Super Bowl? Here’s what he says

The Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat unexpected transaction Saturday, designating running back Jerick McKinnon to return to practice following a groin injury.

So how does McKinnon — he’s spent the last six weeks on injured reserve — feel about his chances of being activated and returning for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers?

“I feel good,” McKinnon said at Monday’s Opening Night festivities. “It’s a long week. We’ll see what happens and go from there.”

McKinnon said a lot of what he’s done recently with the injury has been rehab, as he’s been pushing his body to see what he can and can’t do. He said the plan is to keep working through the week to test his body before making a final decision.

So what kind of weapon would the Chiefs get back if he’s available?

“A good one. I’m a good one. One you can use,” McKinnon said with a smile. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Something else to note: Chiefs backup running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not spotted by reporters at Monday’s Opening Night event. His name also was removed from a scheduled press availability Tuesday morning.

McKinnon was a star of last year’s Super Bowl, as his selfless slide ahead of the goal line helped the Chiefs ensure a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 31-year-old veteran re-upped a one-year free-agent deal with the Chiefs in May. He had five combined touchdowns for KC in 12 games this season before his injury.

“My teammates know how much I want to be on the field for this one,” McKinnon said. “So like I said, just put my faith in God and we’ll see what happens.”