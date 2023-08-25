Does a child count in the HOV lane? What about a dog? What is legal (and not) in California

While it might be tempting to swoop into the carpool lane during rush hour traffic and claim your dog in the backseat is your passenger, you’ll want to think twice.

The California Department of Transportation has outlined rules on when motorists can use the carpool lane, also known as High-Occupancy Vehicle or HOV lanes, on a highway. These lanes are on the farthest left side and are marked with signs and a white diamond on the pavement.

The purpose of the lanes is to reduce traffic on the road, save fuel and minimize air pollution by promoting carpooling, according to the Caltrans website.

The department states that only motorcycles, cars with two or more occupants and public mass transit can use the HOV lanes. This excludes other bus services, such as school buses, charters, or sightseeing transports, unless they meet the two or more occupant requirements.

Some areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area’s I-80 and I-880 will require three or more occupants in the HOV lane.

But what is an occupant for the carpool lane?

An occupant, according to Caltrans, is any person who is using a seat belt.

And don’t think you can pull a fast one and strap in a dog, mannequin or stuffed animal.

“An occupant for the purpose of the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane or HOV Lane, means an actual human being,” said Officer Meza Margarito of the California Highway Patrol in an email to The Bee.

Children and infants are considered legal passengers for the carpool lane, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration..

If you’re pregnant, you’re considered a one-seat occupant, according to FHA.





The lanes are monitored by local law enforcement on the side of the road and by overhead or roadside camera detection, the FHA states.

If you’re caught not complying with HOV rules, you could get a citation on the spot or you’ll get a ticket mailed to you. In California, HOV lane tickets start at $490, but depending on your county, fees may be different. In Sacramento County, the ticket is about $496, according to a previous story from The Bee.

Costs may be increased if you are a repeat offender.

When can you drive in the HOV lane by yourself?

There are some exceptions to California’s carpool laws.

For example, all motorists can drive on the HOV lane during non-operational hours. In the Sacramento area, the laws for the lane are enforced from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Lone drivers of some plug-in hybrid, alternative fuel and clean-air vehicles can also enter the HOV lane, but the car must meet specified emission standards and have a Clean Air Vehicle decal and identification card.

Under Section 21655.5 of the Vehicle Code, vehicles transporting blood can use the carpool lanes when transporting blood between collection points, hospitals or storage centers.

