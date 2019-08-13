Does China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (HKG:606) Have A Volatile Share Price?

If you're interested in China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (HKG:606), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 606's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, China Agri-Industries Holdings has a beta of 1.27. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, China Agri-Industries Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether China Agri-Industries Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does 606's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$11b, China Agri-Industries Holdings is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since China Agri-Industries Holdings has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 606 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as China Agri-Industries Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

