Does China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited (HKG:802) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited (HKG:802) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does 802’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.37, we can surmise that the China e-Wallet Payment Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that China e-Wallet Payment Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see China e-Wallet Payment Group’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does 802’s size influence the expected beta?

China e-Wallet Payment Group is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of HK$519m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since China e-Wallet Payment Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as China e-Wallet Payment Group’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

