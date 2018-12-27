What does China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited’s (HKG:798) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (HKG:798) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$2.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 798 here.

How much cash does 798 generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 798 has ramped up its debt from CN¥3.3b to CN¥5.0b – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥2.0b , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 798’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 798 pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at 798’s CN¥4.8b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥9.4b, with a current ratio of 1.97x. Generally, for Real Estate companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can 798 service its debt comfortably?

798 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 76%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if 798’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 798, the ratio of 4.65x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

798’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 798’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 798’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

