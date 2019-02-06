Does China Everbright International Limited (HKG:257) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at China Everbright International Limited’s (HKG:257) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, China Everbright International’s P/E ratio is 8.98. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$8.98 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate China Everbright International’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Everbright International:

P/E of 8.98 = HK$7.84 ÷ HK$0.87 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by China Everbright International earnings growth of 16% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 23%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does China Everbright International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.8) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than China Everbright International’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Everbright International shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

China Everbright International’s Balance Sheet

China Everbright International’s net debt is 58% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On China Everbright International’s P/E Ratio