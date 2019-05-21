What Does China First Capital Group Limited's (HKG:1269) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It?

China First Capital Group Limited (HKG:1269) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$13b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that 1269 is not presently profitable, it’s essential to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Let's work through some financial health checks you may wish to consider if you're interested in this stock. However, potential investors would need to take a closer look, and I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 1269 here.

Does 1269 Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

1269 has sustained its debt level by about CN¥3.8b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, 1269's cash and short-term investments stands at CN¥2.5b , ready to be used for running the business. Its negative operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn't be useful. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 1269’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 1269 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥5.0b, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.16x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. Usually, for Auto Components companies, this is a suitable ratio since there's a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is 1269’s debt level acceptable?

1269 is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. Though, since 1269 is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Although 1269’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 1269's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure 1269 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research China First Capital Group to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

