How Does China Hongguang Holdings's (HKG:8646) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

China Hongguang Holdings (HKG:8646) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 34% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does China Hongguang Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.10 that sentiment around China Hongguang Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see China Hongguang Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (6.8) in the building industry classification.

SEHK:8646 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 23rd 2020 More

China Hongguang Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

China Hongguang Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 30% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does China Hongguang Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Hongguang Holdings has net debt worth 10% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On China Hongguang Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Hongguang Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 6.1, which is below the HK market average of 9.3. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about China Hongguang Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.6 to 6.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.