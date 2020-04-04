Does China Merchants Land Limited (HKG:978) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at China Merchants Land Limited's (HKG:978) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. China Merchants Land has a P/E ratio of 3.17, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 31.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Merchants Land:

P/E of 3.17 = CN¥1.161 ÷ CN¥0.366 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does China Merchants Land Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see China Merchants Land has a lower P/E than the average (6.4) in the real estate industry classification.

SEHK:978 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 4th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Merchants Land shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Merchants Land, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that China Merchants Land grew EPS by a stonking 48% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 36% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does China Merchants Land's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Merchants Land's net debt is considerable, at 232% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On China Merchants Land's P/E Ratio

China Merchants Land trades on a P/E ratio of 3.2, which is below the HK market average of 9.1. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.