Does China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (HKG:144) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:144), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Merchants Port Holdings has a P/E ratio of 5.05. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$5.05 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate China Merchants Port Holdings's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Merchants Port Holdings:

P/E of 5.05 = HK$12.64 ÷ HK$2.50 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Merchants Port Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see China Merchants Port Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) in the infrastructure industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Merchants Port Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

China Merchants Port Holdings had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 7.7% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting China Merchants Port Holdings's P/E?

China Merchants Port Holdings has net debt worth 68% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On China Merchants Port Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Merchants Port Holdings has a P/E of 5.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations.