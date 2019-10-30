What Does China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited’s (HKG:611) 12% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we'll look at China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (HKG:611) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Nuclear Energy Technology:

0.12 = HK$186m ÷ (HK$5.0b - HK$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, China Nuclear Energy Technology has an ROCE of 12%.

Does China Nuclear Energy Technology Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that China Nuclear Energy Technology's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 12%. Independently of how China Nuclear Energy Technology compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how China Nuclear Energy Technology's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is China Nuclear Energy Technology? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Nuclear Energy Technology's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Nuclear Energy Technology has total liabilities of HK$3.5b and total assets of HK$5.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 69% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On China Nuclear Energy Technology's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. China Nuclear Energy Technology shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .