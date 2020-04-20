How Does China Ocean Fishing Holdings's (HKG:8047) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the China Ocean Fishing Holdings (HKG:8047) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. Given the 61% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for China Ocean Fishing Holdings

Does China Ocean Fishing Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.18 that there is some investor optimism about China Ocean Fishing Holdings. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.4) for companies in the logistics industry is lower than China Ocean Fishing Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:8047 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

That means that the market expects China Ocean Fishing Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

China Ocean Fishing Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 48% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting China Ocean Fishing Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals 18% of China Ocean Fishing Holdings's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On China Ocean Fishing Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Ocean Fishing Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 18.2, which is above its market average of 9.6. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. Given China Ocean Fishing Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 26.8 to 18.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.