Does China Overseas Property Holdings Limited's (HKG:2669) 31% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

After looking at China Overseas Property Holdings Limited's (HKG:2669) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether China Overseas Property Holdings's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Were 2669's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

2669's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of HK$402m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 29%, indicating the rate at which 2669 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is solely owing to an industry uplift, or if China Overseas Property Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, China Overseas Property Holdings has invested its equity funds well leading to a 36% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the HK Real Estate industry of 3.1%, indicating China Overseas Property Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Overseas Property Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 28% to 45%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 50% to 0.1% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While China Overseas Property Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research China Overseas Property Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

