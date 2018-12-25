Does China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) Have A Volatile Share Price?

If you own shares in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from CREG’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.82, we can surmise that the China Recycling Energy share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that China Recycling Energy are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see China Recycling Energy’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does CREG’s size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$6.1m, China Recycling Energy is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since China Recycling Energy tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether CREG is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as China Recycling Energy’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CREG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CREG’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has CREG been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of CREG’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how CREG measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

