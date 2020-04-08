What Does China State Construction Development Holdings Limited's (HKG:830) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use China State Construction Development Holdings Limited's (HKG:830) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is China State Construction Development Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.63. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 15.1%.

See our latest analysis for China State Construction Development Holdings

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China State Construction Development Holdings:

P/E of 6.63 = HK$0.540 ÷ HK$0.081 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does China State Construction Development Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below China State Construction Development Holdings has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the building industry, which is 6.6.

SEHK:830 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 8th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects China State Construction Development Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if China State Construction Development Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by China State Construction Development Holdings earnings growth of 18% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 25%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

China State Construction Development Holdings's Balance Sheet

China State Construction Development Holdings has net cash of HK$146m. This is fairly high at 13% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.