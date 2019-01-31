Does China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1600) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we’ll evaluate China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:1600) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Tian Lun Gas Holdings:

0.096 = CN¥626m ÷ (CN¥10b – CN¥2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, China Tian Lun Gas Holdings has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Is China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.9% average of the Gas Utilities industry. Aside from the industry comparison, China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for China Tian Lun Gas Holdings.

Do China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings has total assets of CN¥10b and current liabilities of CN¥2.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s ROCE

That said, China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. But note: China Tian Lun Gas Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).