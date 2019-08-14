Does China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:1600) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited's (HKG:1600), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Tian Lun Gas Holdings has a P/E ratio of 12.66. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Tian Lun Gas Holdings:

P/E of 12.66 = CN¥7.28 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.58 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see China Tian Lun Gas Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) in the gas utilities industry classification.

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that China Tian Lun Gas Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 41% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 23%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does China Tian Lun Gas Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings's net debt is 58% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On China Tian Lun Gas Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings's P/E is 12.7 which is above average (9.8) in its market. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.