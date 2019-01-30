What does China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited’s (HKG:2188) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co., Limited (HKG:2188) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$583m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 2188 here.

Does 2188 produce enough cash relative to debt?

2188 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CN¥240m to CN¥265m , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, 2188 currently has CN¥77m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 2188’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 2188 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥424m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥744m, with a current ratio of 1.76x. Usually, for Electrical companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does 2188 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 39%, 2188’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as 2188 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether 2188 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 2188’s, case, the ratio of 0.99x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as 2188’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

2188’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 2188’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research China Titans Energy Technology Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

