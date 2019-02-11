Does China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8199) Create Value For Shareholders?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8199) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings):

0.15 = CN¥24m ÷ (CN¥196m – CN¥32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) has an ROCE of 15%.

Is China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)’s ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Services industry average of 13%. Separate from China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) has total liabilities of CN¥32m and total assets of CN¥196m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)’s ROCE

Overall, China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.