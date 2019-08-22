Does China Water Industry Group (HKG:1129) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies China Water Industry Group Limited (HKG:1129) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does China Water Industry Group Carry?

As you can see below, China Water Industry Group had HK$756.6m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has HK$743.2m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$13.5m.

How Strong Is China Water Industry Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that China Water Industry Group had liabilities of HK$955.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$842.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$743.2m in cash and HK$391.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$663.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of HK$798.3m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on China Water Industry Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

China Water Industry Group has very modest net debt, giving rise to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.044. And this impression is enhanced by its strong EBIT which covers interest costs 7.1 times. In addition to that, we're happy to report that China Water Industry Group has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is China Water Industry Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.