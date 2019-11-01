Does Chinasoft International Limited (HKG:354) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate Chinasoft International Limited (HKG:354) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Chinasoft International:

0.11 = CN¥810m ÷ (CN¥11b - CN¥3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Chinasoft International has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Chinasoft International's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Chinasoft International's ROCE is fairly close to the IT industry average of 11%. Separate from Chinasoft International's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Chinasoft International's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Chinasoft International.

How Chinasoft International's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Chinasoft International has total assets of CN¥11b and current liabilities of CN¥3.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Chinasoft International's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Chinasoft International's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.