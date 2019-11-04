Does Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited's (HKG:1556) CEO Pay Matter?

The CEO of Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (HKG:1556) is Johnny Yu. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Johnny Yu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$357m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$8.4m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$3.6m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

It would therefore appear that Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited pays Johnny Yu more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Chinney Kin Wing Holdings has changed over time.

Is Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 33% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 9.2%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 18% over three years, some Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Chinney Kin Wing Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

