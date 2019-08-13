Does Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Choice Hotels International's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Choice Hotels International had US$784.8m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$34.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$750.4m.

How Strong Is Choice Hotels International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Choice Hotels International had liabilities of US$321.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.02b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$34.4m and US$219.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.08b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Choice Hotels International is worth US$4.97b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, Choice Hotels International uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.5 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Choice Hotels International grew its EBIT by 3.7% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Choice Hotels International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.