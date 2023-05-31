‘How does he choose?’: Feds aid search for serial bank robbery suspect in North Carolina

‘How does he choose?’: Feds aid search for serial bank robbery suspect in North Carolina

Over the last week, police say Kelvin Simmons has robbed four banks in the Charlotte area.

From Salisbury to Belmont, Mooresville to Statesville, Simmons is accused of walking into banks with a Minions lunch bag and walking out with fresh cash.

Now, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has learned that the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Simmons.

Authorities say Simmons keeps his hand in the lunch bag while threatening the clerk, implying that he has a gun.

“I was pulling into my parking lot; he was in a rush or something and then I saw him pulling out like crazy, he flew out,” said Luis Perez.

Perez had just arrived at work Tuesday morning when he spotted a man running from the First Horizon bank across the street. He was unaware a robbery had happened there.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested after bank robbery in Wingate, sheriff’s office says

Minutes later, police showed up at the bank and set out a mugshot for Simmons.

Last year, Channel 9 reported when Simmons allegedly robbed a bank in Stanly County and called in an active shooter threat at a university to divert attention away from the bank. Now, he’s wanted again.

Authorities believe Simmons may be driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Folks who work near the bank in Statesville hope he is caught soon, and they say they have a lot of questions.

“What does he have in his lunch box? Does he actually have a weapon?” asked Phalen Wilder.

SEE MORE: Suspected Statesville bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania, police say

“I want to know how he’s picking these banks. He’s going city to city thinking how does he choose what bank to rob?” asked Tina Morrison.

Faherty went to several of the banks on Wednesday and noticed that three of them are just off of the interstate.

Simmons is still on the loose, and authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

(WATCH: $50,000 reward offered after robbery of Charlotte mail carrier)