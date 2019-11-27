How Does Christian Dior SE's (EPA:CDI) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against The Industry?

After reading Christian Dior SE's (ENXTPA:CDI) latest earnings update (30 June 2019), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether CDI has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Well Did CDI Perform?

CDI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €2.7b has increased by 4.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 7.8%, indicating the rate at which CDI is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

ENXTPA:CDI Income Statement, November 27th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Christian Dior has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 19% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.2% is below the FR Luxury industry of 5.2%, indicating Christian Dior's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Christian Dior’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 15%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Christian Dior gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Christian Dior to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

