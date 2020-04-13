Does CIMC Enric Holdings Limited's (HKG:3899) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Analyzing CIMC Enric Holdings Limited's (SEHK:3899) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess 3899's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On 3899's Past Performance

3899's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥911m has jumped 16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 15%, indicating the rate at which 3899 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only attributable to an industry uplift, or if CIMC Enric Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, CIMC Enric Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% exceeds the HK Machinery industry of 4.9%, indicating CIMC Enric Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CIMC Enric Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.8% to 13%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as CIMC Enric Holdings gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research CIMC Enric Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

