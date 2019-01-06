Does Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Generate Enough Cash?

If you are currently a shareholder in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, CNK is currently valued at US$4.4b. Today we will examine CNK’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is Cinemark Holdings’s cash yield?

Cinemark Holdings generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Cinemark Holdings’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Cinemark Holdings’s yield of 1.93% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Cinemark Holdings but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Is Cinemark Holdings’s yield sustainable?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at CNK’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a low single-digit rate of 2.8%, increasing from its current levels of US$567m to US$583m. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, CNK is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -2.4% next year, to 5.4% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Four words – low yield, low growth. Cinemark Holdings doesn’t jump out to me as an exciting new investment for you. If you buy the stock, you’re taking on higher risk relative to holding the market index, and further, you are being compensated for less. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Cinemark Holdings to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is CNK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CNK is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cinemark Holdings’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

