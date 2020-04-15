How Does Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 18% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 48% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Cirrus Logic

How Does Cirrus Logic's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Cirrus Logic's P/E of 26.01 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Cirrus Logic has a lower P/E than the average (29.1) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Cirrus Logic's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Cirrus Logic's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 69% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 29% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 11% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Cirrus Logic's P/E?

Cirrus Logic has net cash of US$355m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Cirrus Logic's P/E Ratio

Cirrus Logic's P/E is 26.0 which is above average (13.7) in its market. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Cirrus Logic recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.3 to 26.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.