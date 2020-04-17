Does Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Chuck Robbins has been the CEO of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) since 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Chuck Robbins's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Cisco Systems, Inc. is worth US$176b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$26m for the year to July 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over US$8.0b, we found that their median CEO total compensation was US$12m. There aren't very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Cisco Systems. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 27% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 73% of the pie. Readers will want to know that Cisco Systems pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

Thus we can conclude that Chuck Robbins receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of large companies in the same market as Cisco Systems, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Cisco Systems has changed over time.

Is Cisco Systems, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Cisco Systems, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 25% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 1.4% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Cisco Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Cisco Systems, Inc. for providing a total return of 39% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Cisco Systems, Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by other large companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Cisco Systems that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.