Does The Citadel Group Limited’s (ASX:CGL) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Examining how The Citadel Group Limited (ASX:CGL) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Citadel Group is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its it industry peers.

Could CGL beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

CGL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$16m has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 28%, indicating the rate at which CGL is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Citadel Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Citadel Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the AU IT industry of 4.9%, indicating Citadel Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Citadel Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.0% to 24%.

What does this mean?

Though Citadel Group’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Citadel Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Citadel Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

